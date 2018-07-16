Snorkeler Finds Lost Wedding Photos

What major items have you lost? For me, camera and gear in the Huron River, and honeymoon picture film in Mexico. Tim and Angel Wilson lost wedding photos and videos while paddle boarding in Florida. But a guy snorkeling found the camera a few months later, fortunately a GoPro which is waterproof, "I knew the pictures were pretty sentimental, and myself losing three GoPros, I knew they would probably want it back."

Found this in the ocean today, still works and this is the last picture taken on it from 4 years ago. @GoPro how can we get a reunion with the original owner? pic.twitter.com/9z8YT1Zzg1 — Jeffrey Heim (@Jeffrey_Heim) July 9, 2018

After putting some of the pictures on social media the couple was found, "You know, you've just got to give people the benefit of the doubt. Because there's a lot of good people out there, and this is one." UPI