Snake In Toilet Bites Woman

You often hear about snakes showing up in toilets. I assume they get there thru septic tanks, and I have one. So it always concerns me when I come across another report about a snake in toilet. This one actually bit a woman on her behind.

She called a cather company to take away the snake, "As you can imagine, she jumped up quite quickly."

Snakes coming out of toilet in Australia are more common than you might think especially in summer. This woman is lucky the snake that bit her was a non-venomous viper. https://t.co/ULSR9QORy0 — Ammar Khan (@makdrive) January 25, 2019

They were impressed with how the lady handled the encounter, "I can't praise [Richards> enough for how well she handled the situation. I love snakes, but i don't want one attached to my bum, so I understand." UPI