Snake In Toilet Bites Woman

January 30, 2019
Beau Daniels

Lily Rosen-zphar | Dreamstime.com

You often hear about snakes showing up in toilets. I assume they get there thru septic tanks, and I have one. So it always concerns me when I come across another report about a snake in toilet.  This one actually bit a woman on her behind. 

She called a cather company to take away the snake, "As you can imagine, she jumped up quite quickly." 

They were impressed with how the lady handled the encounter, "I can't praise [Richards> enough for how well she handled the situation. I love snakes, but i don't want one attached to my bum, so I understand."  UPI

