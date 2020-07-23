Small Corina Goddess Shrine Created To Battle COVID-19

I'm all about anyway to fight this COVID-19 virus. A couple of ladies created a Corina Goddess shrine called Corona Mai, “We hope that Corona devi ensures that the virus leaves us forever. Our offerings and chants will win us some respite from the virus. We have decided to worship Corona devi every Monday and Friday till she becomes satisfied.”

Last month, Indian media last reported of a group of women from a village in West Bengal who had decided to fight the coronavirus in their own way – by worshiping Corona Mai, or 'Corona Goddess'.

Also a guy created a temple to battle the pandemic, “I have established this temple for Goddess Coronavirus in accordance with the constitutional freedom to worship. Goddess Coronavirus is being worshiped here. I dedicate the temple to those health workers, scientists trying to find vaccines, police-fire & rescue officers, other media personnel, journalists and expatriates reporting the information in real-time.”

Power to the people, more here.