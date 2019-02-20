Skin From Woman's Leg Used To Make Her A Purse

This must be the most bizarre purse in the world. A woman is having the skin from her amputated leg used to make a purse.

Hey, many donate their body parts after passing. She does not want her body part to go to waste, “I know it is a bit odd and gross, and some might think I’m crazy, but it’s my leg and I can’t bare the thought of it being left to rot somewhere. It’s part of me and I want to keep it. I know it’s gross, but people keep their baby’s umbilici chords and have relative’s ashes on display, so it’s not really that weird if you think about it." Take a look here how it is created.