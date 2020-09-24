Sightings Of Crocodile In Clinton River

Obviously Michigan is not a home for crocodiles because of cold weather. But three reports of a crocodile sighting in the Clinton River were reported. I've heard a past report of an alligator sighting in Michigan thought to be because of probable pet owner releasing it after becoming bigger in size.

SAY WHAT!!!! Multiple sightings of a crocodile or alligator in the Clinton River near Selfridge and we’re on the hunt. exclusive nightcam video at 11. pic.twitter.com/XRD57io6Fd — @---------------- (@nightcam) September 22, 2020

Macomb Chief Jeff Randazzo of Animal Control speaks about their search, "We went out there four times today and haven't seen anything." Also about our cold weather, "It's in an environment where it’s set up to fail. It won't live through the Michigan winter." Plus the issue of people having them as pets, "We're very intrigued by it, obviously. If it is confirmed, then we have a problem. This is a great opportunity for municipalities, states, to develop stronger laws about not selling exotics. They're too easy to get. You can buy them in person or online." More here.