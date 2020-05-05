Showing Appreciation With $1,300 Tip

Another example of love being shown during this pandemic. Showing his appreciation a man left a $1,300 tip. The restaurant just opening back up in Texas where they have changed restrictions.

What would you do if you got a $1,300 tip?https://t.co/yhoEQjmFWV — WWMT-TV (@wwmtnews) May 4, 2020

The Frog & The Bull restaurant server mentioned, "He said, 'charge me double for everything,' and I asked, 'Are you sure?'" The initial bill for the family was $330. The $1,300 tip had $300 for the server, and $1,000 for the owner. He did leave a message on the bill saying "Good Luck." UPI