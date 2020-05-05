Showing Appreciation With $1,300 Tip

And wanted the restaurant bill doubled.

May 5, 2020
Beau Daniels
Restaurant tip

Getty Images/junce

Categories: 
News

Another example of love being shown during this pandemic. Showing his appreciation a man left a $1,300 tip.  The restaurant just opening back up in Texas where they have changed restrictions.

The Frog & The Bull restaurant server mentioned, "He said, 'charge me double for everything,' and I asked, 'Are you sure?'"  The initial bill for the family was $330.  The $1,300 tip had $300 for the server, and $1,000 for the owner. He did leave a message on the bill saying "Good Luck."  UPI

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
$1
300 Tip

Recent Podcast Audio
Michigan State Police Nabs Multiple Drivers Going Over 100MPH WOMCFM: On-Demand
Red Cross Needs Your Blood Donations WOMCFM: On-Demand
Learning Gizmos Helping Parents Home School Their Kids WOMCFM: On-Demand
Drew Patrick of Michigan Fields "Bringing The Best Of Michigan To Your Doorstep" WOMCFM: On-Demand
Jack Aronson Of Clean Planet Foods Offering $4 Pre-Packaged Gourmet Meals WOMCFM: On-Demand
Dr. Lisa MacLean of Henry Ford Health System WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes