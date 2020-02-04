Short Surgery Can Increase Height 6 Inches

The Surgery last about 90 minutes.

February 4, 2020
Beau Daniels
Man Growing Tall

Getty Images/z_wei

Categories: 
News

Those of you with a big desire to be taller, this could be for you if money is not an issue. A doctor performs a surgery that last only about an hour an half, that can increase a persons height six inches, though the average is 3.  Dr Kevin Debiparshad, at the LimbPlastX Institute speaks,  “We cut the leg bones – either femur (upper leg bone) or tibia (lower leg bone) – and insert a device that slowly stretches them out which makes you taller permanently.  As far as the procedure goes, it’s an x-ray based surgery where I make 4-6 tiny small incisions into the leg (either thigh bone or lower leg bone) creating a window, to gain access to the hollow part of the bone, where I insert a device that responds to an external remote control that the patient will control at home. Once the device is set, I place screws at the top and bottom of the device to lock into position. This is done on each leg.”

Most of his clients are men, and the cost is around $75,000, “Over 90 per cent of my patients, including those who have consulted with me, are male. Most on average are about 5’6 seeking a height increase of 3 inches.  The desire to appear taller, particularly for men, has always been a hot topic in modern day society and social norms.”  More here.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Increase height surgery