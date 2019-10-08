The Shirt That Creates Better Health?

The manufacturer is calling this the "Wellness Shirt." Branded as Ultimate Smart Shirt 3.0 it's claimed to relieve stress, and increase energy by using a yarn that breaths, creates the good Far Infrared Rays, and blocks bad rays.

The shirt, “allows a greater amount of nutritional substances, oxygen, white blood cells and antibodies to reach the tissue, also, "enhances the removal of catabolites from tissue”. Much used in clothes for athletes is now becoming a common clothes at least thru the Sepiia fashion company.

Spanish Company Launches “Wellness Shirt” That Can Allegedly Reduce Stress https://t.co/Wb4cZtuBCa pic.twitter.com/7uA1IaVHQv — Spooky (@OddityCentral) October 8, 2019

Hey, keeping warm, showing no sweat, and no wrinkles got my attention. Take a look.