The Shirt That Creates Better Health?

The "Wellness Shirt" is claimed to relieve stress, and increase energy

October 8, 2019
Beau Daniels

Getty Images/fongfong2

Categories: 
News

The manufacturer is calling this the "Wellness Shirt."  Branded as Ultimate Smart Shirt 3.0 it's claimed to relieve stress, and increase energy by using a yarn that breaths, creates the good Far Infrared Rays, and blocks bad rays. 

The shirt, “allows a greater amount of nutritional substances, oxygen, white blood cells and antibodies to reach the tissue, also, "enhances the removal of catabolites from tissue”.  Much used in clothes for athletes is now becoming a common clothes at least thru the Sepiia fashion company. 

Hey, keeping warm, showing no sweat, and no wrinkles got my attention.  Take a look.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Wellness Shirt
Better health