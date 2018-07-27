Sexy Man Dog Calendars Are Hot Items

Sexy man bod calenders are very common.  Now sexy man bod and dog calenders are showing up more. The “Dad Bods and Dogs Calendar” is a good thing, not for just the visual, but how the funds help several animal rescue charities. 

Ricki Beason took the photos for the calendar seen here.  The Charleston, SC Fire Fighters also have a very popular calender benefiting rescue dogs.

A touching story seen on Fire Rescue tells us about a firefighter who decided to rescue the dog he posed with. These calenders are win, wins.

 

 

