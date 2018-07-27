Sexy Man Dog Calendars Are Hot Items
The “Dad Bods and Dogs Calendar” is a good thing, not for just the visual, but how the funds help several animal rescue charities.
The #dadbod and #dogs calendar is getting some well deserved recognition!! We love seeing our TLP pups in these #amazing pictures! #rescuedogs #AdoptDontShop @RBRescuePhotohttps://t.co/itvGZsEjAA— The Love Pit (@lovepitrescue) July 27, 2018
Ricki Beason took the photos for the calendar seen here. The Charleston, SC Fire Fighters also have a very popular calender benefiting rescue dogs.
This is a Charleston Fire Fighter posing with a rescued dog for a calendar from which the proceeds go to help ASPCA. pic.twitter.com/mvzgUH2hgT— mzmayhemrc (@mzmayhem_rc) October 2, 2015
A touching story seen on Fire Rescue tells us about a firefighter who decided to rescue the dog he posed with. These calenders are win, wins.