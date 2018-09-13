Sexy Bald Celebrities In Honor Of National 'Bald Is Beautiful' Day
There are so many days that are celebrated as holidays in this day and age, from hot dog day to days where we're supposed to celebrate people with red hair. Let's be honest, it's all about getting attention on the Internet and generating more revenue for greeting card companies.
But here's a personal favorite: Today is recognized as Bald Is Beautiful Day Ha! I haven't seen any greeting cards for this one. But I would love to accept some.
Here are some beautiful bald people that some friends of mine have mentioned. I'm straight -- and I even think The Rock Dwayne Johnson is hot!
How about LL Cool J?
And then there is Vin Diesel.
Bruce Willis, anyone?
Tyson Beckford may tickle the fancy of some.
Jason Stathem is having a moment, too.
