Sexy Bald Celebrities In Honor Of National 'Bald Is Beautiful' Day

Call me this afternoon and tell who you think the hottest bald celebrity is.

September 13, 2018
Beau Daniels

Kornilovdream | Dreamstime.com

There are so many days that are celebrated as holidays in this day and age, from hot dog day to days where we're supposed to celebrate people with red hair. Let's be honest, it's all about getting attention on the Internet and generating more revenue for greeting card companies. 

But here's a personal favorite: Today is recognized as Bald Is Beautiful Day Ha! I haven't seen any greeting cards for this one. But I would love to accept some.

Here are some beautiful bald people that some friends of mine have mentioned. I'm straight -- and I even think The Rock Dwayne Johnson is hot!

How about LL Cool J?


And then there is Vin Diesel.

Bruce Willis, anyone?

Tyson Beckford may tickle the fancy of some.

Jason Stathem is having a moment, too.

Call me this afternoon on WOMC at (313) 298-1043 and tell who you think the hottest bald celebrity is. 

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
National Bald Is Beautiful Day
Hot
Sexy
sexy bald celebrities
sexy bald men

Recent Podcast Audio
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen and JoAnne Talk Burt Reynolds - Did You Know He's From Lansing, Michigan? WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes