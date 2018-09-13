Sexy Bald Celebrities In Honor Of National 'Bald Is Beautiful' Day

There are so many days that are celebrated as holidays in this day and age, from hot dog day to days where we're supposed to celebrate people with red hair. Let's be honest, it's all about getting attention on the Internet and generating more revenue for greeting card companies.

But here's a personal favorite: Today is recognized as Bald Is Beautiful Day Ha! I haven't seen any greeting cards for this one. But I would love to accept some.

Here are some beautiful bald people that some friends of mine have mentioned. I'm straight -- and I even think The Rock Dwayne Johnson is hot!

How about LL Cool J?

Fourteen studio albums. FOURTEEN!



And several movies but LL Cool J still can't afford to buy legs to match those big arms! -- pic.twitter.com/sJ44HC2A1h — Real Life Huey Freeman -- (@JeraZW) September 13, 2018



And then there is Vin Diesel.

Vin Diesel wants you to know that "body-shaming is always wrong" and that he has a hot body. http://t.co/Yq95AqbLtP pic.twitter.com/z46ho8VN3b — someecards (@someecards) October 12, 2015

Bruce Willis, anyone?

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore reunite to celebrate daughter Rumer's 30th birthday https://t.co/82afVyx46d pic.twitter.com/NZZMrlfQLW — New York Post (@nypost) August 20, 2018

Tyson Beckford may tickle the fancy of some.

Jason Stathem is having a moment, too.

Call me this afternoon on WOMC at (313) 298-1043 and tell who you think the hottest bald celebrity is.