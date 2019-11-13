The "Sexiest Man Alive 2019" Has Been Announced

I like this guy a lot, but am surprised he was chosen as "The Sexiest Man Alive In 2019." But I am a guy, I' sure ladies love him. John Legend is the man, "I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure. Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m also following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"

John Legend Is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive 2019: 'I'm Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time' https://t.co/NsmvKScc74 — People (@people) November 13, 2019

And I've never seen him with his shirt opened like that. Love seeing him on The Voice TV show, many people watch it, and of course generates more celebrity success. PEOPLE