Make Money Selling Advertising Space On Your Armpit

People have been giving up space on their vehicles and body to make money advertising products. You hear of signs and tattoos used to brand and sell products. Now a company is getting a little weird with the location on the body asked for promotion. They are selling ads on armpits.

Japanese company is selling ad space on women's underarms for rates starting at 10,000 yen/hour.

This human billboard has a starting fee of over $80 an hour. The armpit ads are expected to attract company's that sell beauty products. Besides riding in busses and subways, I'm not sure where else the brands will be noticed, except on the beach or in a classroom. Look here.