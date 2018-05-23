Selena Gomez Now With Jennifer Aniston's Ex

Media reports that Selena Gomez is hooking up with Justin Theroux’. There is an age difference of 21 years but the drama comes from the fact that Justin is Jennifer Aniston's ex and Selena is good friends with Jennifer. Rumors also have surfaced saying Aniston has confronted Gomez, including this from a source, "Jennifer called her to ask why she had been hanging out with Justin, because she felt betrayed. She has been close to Selena for a few years and has taken her under her wing. But Jen has clearly been offended, which really affected Selena."

Selena Gomez and Justin Theroux are 'more than just friends' and Jennifer Aniston is 'is not happy' https://t.co/jpVv5VBWUg — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 17, 2018

Maybe Selena has a thing for guys named Justin (Bieber). Other outlets are saying Jennifer does not have a problem with the two seeing each other.

Jennifer Aniston Did NOT Confront Selena Gomez Over Justin Theroux, Despite Report https://t.co/5lMbQhXG4i — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) May 23, 2018

It does generate the girl code of not dating your friends ex.