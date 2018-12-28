Security Camera Shows Dog As Package Thief

You keep seeing and hearing many stories about packages being stolen from peoples front door space or porch.

This porch pirate messed with the WRONG house! This Colorado woman confronted a woman who stole a package from her porch and chased her down the street of her neighborhood. @Clayton_Sandell has the story. https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/POZao8lfZg — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 26, 2018

One lady who reported her package stolen finally accessed her security camera footage and discovered the thief was actually a dog.

Watch: Dog steals package from neighbor's porch https://t.co/3tgNEgSFaW — Odd News from @UPI (@OddNewsUPI) December 12, 2018

At least the dog only destroyed the box. More from UPI.