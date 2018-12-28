Security Camera Shows Dog As Package Thief

Security camera shows "dog pirate."

Beau Daniels

You keep seeing and hearing many stories about packages being stolen from peoples front door space or porch.

One lady who reported her package stolen finally accessed her security camera footage and discovered the thief was actually a dog. 

At least the dog only destroyed the box.  More from UPI.

