Secret Santa Pays Off $29,000 In Peoples Layaway's

Secret Santa's pop-up often this time of the year. One showed up at a Walmart and payed off a total of $29,000 in customers layaways. Walmart responded, "When customers quietly pay off others' layaway items, we're reminded how good people can be. We're honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness."

A Secret Santa did the same thing at another Walmart last year. I wonder if this is the same giving person. Either way recipients are very happy, "I can't breathe right now. I don't know if you can hear it or not but I'm trying not to use my inhaler because I have asthma but I'm just so excited. I've been in an all-time high. When you look at that it's nothing but God working. Do you hear me?" More from UPI.