Secret Santa Has Returned Paying Off Layaways Again

I don't know who Secret Santa is but stories similar to this have been popping up years and posted in my blogs. Once again an anonymous donor showed up at a Walmart and spent thousands to pay of peoples always.

A whooping $65,000 was donated at the Walmart in Bristol, Tennessee. People were shocked, "I got a notification on my email that my layaway had been paid. And I thought 'well that's kind of weird.'" Even an employee at the site who got their layaway paid responded to a shopper who benefited, "She said yeah somebody came in this morning at 6 o'clock and paid everybody's layaway. But he wants me to tell you that he loves you, god bless you and Merry Christmas."

The store manager was also touched by Secret Santa, "We're honored to play a small role in these acts of kindness and we love seeing the joy it brings to our customers this time of year." UPI