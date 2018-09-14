School Makes Students Eat Standing Up In The Cafeteria

All Chairs Were Removed

September 14, 2018
Beau Daniels

Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime.com

School's are always looking for ways to make students more productive.  Now a high school has removed all their chairs in the cafeteria. Yes, the students stand while they are eating.  This was the reason mentioned, “Next, we’ll designate a lunch spot at the table for everyone to eat standing on their feet. On average, spending 10 minutes on lunch is enough.”

Locals aren't all agreeing with the move, “They’ll probably shut down the dining hall in the second term at this rate because according to their logic, it’ll really improve productivity if no one eats at all.” And then this, “Don’t prisoners sit while they eat?”  It gets interesting, more here.

Beau Daniels
School rules
Eating standing up

