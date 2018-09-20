Saturday Is Free National Park Day

All of us are within 400 miles of a National Park.

September 20, 2018
Beau Daniels

Pakpoom Phummee | Dreamstime.com

All of us here in the US are within 400 miles of a National Park. Don't miss out on Free National Park Day this Saturday. Some of the parks are using the free admission to encourage and motivate volunteers to help clean up around the parks.

Take advantage of the free day which only happens 4 times a year because prices are increasing. Right now the average admission is $30, but a report has mentioned they are considering raising fees to $70 at many of the parks. Look here to find a National Park near you.

Beau Daniels
Free National Park Day

