Saturday Is Free National Park Day

All of us here in the US are within 400 miles of a National Park. Don't miss out on Free National Park Day this Saturday. Some of the parks are using the free admission to encourage and motivate volunteers to help clean up around the parks.

This Saturday, join the @NatlParkService in celebrating National Public Lands Day with free entrance to all National Park Service sites. #NPLD https://t.co/EC2A2YYyuF pic.twitter.com/lUzESuouXH — U.S. Travel (@USTravel) September 19, 2018

Take advantage of the free day which only happens 4 times a year because prices are increasing. Right now the average admission is $30, but a report has mentioned they are considering raising fees to $70 at many of the parks. Look here to find a National Park near you.