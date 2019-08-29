The Safest Cities In The World

You've heard many discussions about the unsafest cities which often included Detroit. But lets take a look at the safest. Tokyo has earned the top spot three straight years. Much is said because of digital security. Other reasons from the editor, “Overall, while wealth is among the most important determinants of safety, the levels of transparency and governance, correlate as closely as income with index scores. The research also highlights how different types of safety are thoroughly intertwined, that it is rare to find a city with very good results in one safety pillar and lagging in others.”

Props to Washington DC, once rated as a very dangerous city, now making the top 10.

1. Tokyo, Japan

2. Singapore

3. Osaka, Japan

4. Amsterdam, the Netherlands

5. Sydney, Australia

6. Toronto, Canada

7. Washington DC, US

8 tied. Copenhagen, Denmark

8 tied. Seoul, South Korea

10. Melbourne, Australia

More from The Star.