Rod Stewart Reveals He Beat Cancer

With the passing of well known music artists, here is some good news. Rod Stewart has announced that he has won his two year battle with cancer, "No, it’s not what you think. Two years ago I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. No one knows this, but I thought it was about time I told everybody. I’m in the clear now, simply because I caught it early. I had so many tests."

Rod emphasizes the importance of early diagnoses. And as reported on UCL he's not the only band member of his former group Faces to beat cancer, Ronnie Wood, "Somebody up there likes us, Rod."

Rod Stewart reveals he had prostate cancer: 'I caught it early' https://t.co/dnJmlUb42K — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 16, 2019

Do not delay medical evacuations.