Ringing The Bell This Saturday For The Salvation Army

I love doing this with the Salvation Army every year, and excited to be in Canton. This Saturday, 10am-12noon, I will be at the Busch's at Canton Center Road, and Cherry Hill Road. It would be great to see you, and of course I appreciate any amount you decide to put in the Red Kettle.

Also it's easy for you to become a volunteer bell ringer. Simply go to RingBells.org and find a location, and time that works best. It feels great ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, and experiencing the positive vibe from those who give.