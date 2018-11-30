Ringing The Bell This Saturday For The Salvation Army

I will be in Canton at the Busch's, Canton Center Road & Cherry Hill Road.

November 30, 2018
Beau Daniels

Atlasphoto | Dreamstime.com

I love doing this with the Salvation Army every year, and excited to be in Canton. This Saturday, 10am-12noon, I will be at the Busch's at Canton Center Road, and Cherry Hill Road.  It would be great to see you, and of course I appreciate any amount you decide to put in the Red Kettle.

Also it's easy for you to become a volunteer bell ringer.  Simply go to RingBells.org and find a location, and time that works best. It feels great ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, and experiencing the positive vibe from those who give. 

 

Beau Daniels
The Salvation Army
Bell ringing
Red Kettle