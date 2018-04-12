Tax day is a good day for many people not having to send in a check. Now it's improving for all of us because of the many restaurants giving free food on tax day and tax weekend.

Tax day is the 17th this month and Today has listed many establishments giving you free food. Included is free pizza at Chuckie Cheese, a free meal for kids at Hooters, a sandwich at one of my favorite shops Schlotzsky’s and more seen here. Ha, I wonder if it's a tax write off them.