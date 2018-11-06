More Restaurants And Bars Banning Smart Phones

We are addicted to smart phones for many positive reasons, but stress also is connected. Love the fact some restaurants are banning the use in sections of their establishment, and some not allowing any use.

Even cocktail bars are banning the use, “It’s great to see that it was the right decision. People really need a moment in their hectic daily lives to relax without smart devices, and many wouldn't do so if we hadn't decided to enforce the ban.” Because we are addicted, visiting restaurants and bars seeing the positive results with their ban, is our best disconnect from the internet and better connection with people, ”Social interaction is so different when phones are out of the picture. Many people would like to cut down on smartphone use but can’t seem to manage it.” More here.