Restaurant Wanted Customers To Weigh Themselves

This probably took away the fun of eating at a restaurant. Scales were near the entrance of a restaurant that wanted their customers to weigh themselves before deciding what they wanted to eat, "Our intention was to advocate not wasting food and for people to order in a healthy way."

Although they said, "We never forced customers to weigh themselves," people reacted in a negative way especially on social media. I think most people know if they are heavy or not, and already have a feel for what type of food they want when visiting a restaurant. More here.