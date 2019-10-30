Restaurant Slapped With $62,000 Fine For Women's Separate Menu

A restaurant was fined $62,000 for giving ladies a separate menu that did not show prices. Owners explained why they did it, "extoll the position of women, considering it a pleasure for them to enjoy a romantic evening with their partner, without taking into account the cost of the services."

So, women never pay for their own meals?

Activists objected, "These small things may seem harmless. But at the end of the day they are the basis of a chauvinistic construct reinforcing differences between men and women." The National Institute for the Defense of Free Competition and the Protection of Intellectual Property voted and the fine was given. More here.