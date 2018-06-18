Restaurant Receipt Tells Chef To Spit On Food

"I felt like I was gonna throw up." 

I'm sure many people visiting restaurants have issues with food and service to the point of wondering if someone spit in their food. Well, no wondering when it is printed on the order given to the chef. 

This happened to Curtis Mays on Fathers Day, "I felt like I was gonna throw up."   I'm surprised it was still on the receipt given to him which he showed the manager, "He was saying, 'how can we compensate you?' I was like, 'how can you compensate somebody for spitting on your food? I ate this already." Check out the location here.

