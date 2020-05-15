Restaurant Owner Is Using Blow-up Dolls To Achieve Social Distancing

Some states are opening up a little. In South Carolina restaurants have opened for indoor dining. Social distancing is required, so one owner wanted to be creative by using blow-up dolls instead of yellow tape, Paula Starr Melehes said, "Instead of using scary, yellow tape or roping off the empty tables, I thought, 'We're going to make this restaurant look full,'"

The dolls are not x-rated but Melehes got reaction from family, "My grandson told me they look kind of creepy. But, I think, when people walk in, they're going to laugh. We're doing everything we can to make sure we do this right. We just didn't want the virus to be what shuts us down." Right now they are only allowed fifty percent occupancy. Many are opening up more space outside to make customers feel comfortable. UPI