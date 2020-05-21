Restaurant Now Using Muscle Men For Food Delivery

There is a purchase amount required to get the delivery.

May 21, 2020
Beau Daniels
Places are starting to open up more, but restaurant revenue is still focused on take-out and delivery.  The restaurant called 76 Garage is using model hunks to deliver food.  Pictures are also allowed to be taken with the models. 

There is a purchase amount required to get the delivery.  Personally I would want my food delivered by a person wearing gloves and a mask, most women are probably staring at their body and not their face.  More here

