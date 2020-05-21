Restaurant Now Using Muscle Men For Food Delivery
There is a purchase amount required to get the delivery.
Places are starting to open up more, but restaurant revenue is still focused on take-out and delivery. The restaurant called 76 Garage is using model hunks to deliver food. Pictures are also allowed to be taken with the models.
