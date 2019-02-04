Restaurant Now Serving Grey Squirrel

Which food do you never eat? This is not a norm, but a restaurant has put it on their menu, gray squirrel. The meat in lasagna served is squirrel. "Squirrel is one of the most sustainable proteins you can cook really. It is almost exactly the same in taste as rabbit," says the chef. I've eaten rabbit, and ugh, "It's tasty, it's not as gamey as rabbit, it's nice white meat. It's good to cook down slowly and make stews from and ragus for lasagna. It's very good for you, it's quite lean."

I guess for this chef it's all about which meats are plentiful, "Because there aren't really any predators left for the gray squirrels the population is booming and they are taking over the red squirrel habitat." It's common for types of fish served changing because of what's available. See where here.