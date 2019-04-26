Restaurant Is Kicking Out Customers If They Have A Screaming Child

This might be your type of restaurant or maybe not, but a restaurant is warning customers they could be kicked out if they have a screaming kid, “Customers do not come to listen to screaming children, we ask in the most politest [sic] way possible, please if your child is crying/screaming please take them out of the restaurant until they've calmed down. I really do not want to upset anyone, but we have had complaints in the past. You have to understand people do not come out to listen to crying/screaming children.”

They actually put a warning on their menu. Many are complaining about the restriction, “Unfortunately, if a child cannot be stopped from disturbing other diners we will unfortunately have to ask you to leave the restaurant, which we would really hate to do. I know it would offend and we'd hate that too!” I assume the publicity will help. More here.