Restaurant Is Using Bumper Tables For Social Distancing

After giving you the story about a restaurant owner using blow-up dolls for social distancing, here's another creative method. In Ocean City, Fish Tales restaurant is using bumper tables.

Owner Shawn Harmon, "It's like a bumper boat, but it's actually a table." I would say the creators used their imagination, "We're an event company, and events have taken a hard hit, so we've been trying to figure out a way that events and things can still happen." Only one person occupies the bumper table. UPI