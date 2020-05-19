Restaurant Is Using Bumper Tables For Social Distancing

 "It's like a bumper boat, but it's actually a table." 

May 19, 2020
Beau Daniels
Bumper boat

Getty Images/JanetLa

After giving you the story about a restaurant owner using blow-up dolls for social distancing, here's another creative method. In Ocean City, Fish Tales restaurant is using bumper tables. 

Owner Shawn Harmon, "It's like a bumper boat, but it's actually a table."  I would say the creators used their imagination, "We're an event company, and events have taken a hard hit, so we've been trying to figure out a way that events and things can still happen."  Only one person occupies the bumper table.  UPI

