Restaurant Giving Free Food For Not Using Smart Phone

Now a restaurant is giving free food if visiting patrons agree to lock up their smart phones. You've seen on my blog stories about restaurants banning the use of phones, the free food is a better incentive, “Our goal is to get families/friends to stop using their phones while eating and talk to each other and communicate more.”

There is a catch with the free food, “If you like you may receive a free large (per group) on your next visit (must be at least 24 hours) or you can donate your free large pizza to the needy. We donate pizzas to the homeless in downtown Fresno every month, so we would add your donated pizza along with the many others or you could do it yourself.” Either way free food if you comeback the next day or helping those in need. Smart phone addiction is real. More about the “Talk to Each Other Discount” here.