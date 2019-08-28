Restaurant Caught On Video Washing Dishes In A Lake

Here's a restaurant you might want to consider avoiding. For those visiting the Nashville area, be aware that the No. 1 Chinese Restaurant was caught on video washing their pots and grill in a lake.

Fortunately it was recorded on video and given to the Health Department, “If customers see that restaurant open, that means we’ve addressed this issue to our satisfaction.” Lance Grover noticed them doing it a second time, “This ain’t a very clean lake, so it’s pretty gross. There’s all kinds of bacteria in this water. The water was all rainbowy and everything.” Even thought it did not take long for the restaurant to re-open, customers are leary. More