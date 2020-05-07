Restaurant Being Safe Serves Only One Person In A Field

In an attempt to be the safest restaurant during this CIVID-19 pandemic, Bord för en has one seat at a table in the middle of a large field, I call it wide open spaces, “One table. One chair. Right in the middle of a Swedish summer field. Bord för en is a solo dining experience, and as such one of the only true Covid-19 safe restaurants in the world. Let’s face it, a table for one might be our only option for a while. So why not choose a table with style?”

A coronavirus-era restaurant will be launched in Sweden: only 1 guest per day, who will be seated in the middle of a field, with a basket attached to a rope used to serve them. The owner of the restaurant, named Bord för En (Table for One) said. https://t.co/SesfzZF9GP pic.twitter.com/hgcmD1oIT9 — Odd, Weird, Bizarre, Strange, Offbeat News (@oddweirdbizarre) May 3, 2020

Food is in a basket hanging on a wire next to the table that was slid from the kitchen. The table is sanitized hours before the customer arrives, and the food is veggie. I can't imagine much profit, but it is a creative way to be safe. More here.