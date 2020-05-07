Restaurant Being Safe Serves Only One Person In A Field

I can't imagine much profit, but it is a creative way to be safe.

May 7, 2020
Beau Daniels
Table in field

In an attempt to be the safest restaurant during this CIVID-19 pandemic, Bord för en has one seat at a table in the middle of a large field, I call it wide open spaces, “One table. One chair. Right in the middle of a Swedish summer field. Bord för en is a solo dining experience, and as such one of the only true Covid-19 safe restaurants in the world. Let’s face it, a table for one might be our only option for a while. So why not choose a table with style?”

Food is in a basket hanging on a wire next to the table that was slid from the kitchen. The table is sanitized hours before the customer arrives, and the food is veggie.  I can't imagine much profit, but it is a creative way to be safe. More here.

