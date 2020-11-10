Resort In Cabo Selling Taco Costing $25,000

Imagine a taco that cost $25,000. The cool thing is it was created for to raise money for charity, but still being sold. Available in Los Cobo at a restaurant in the luxury resort Grand Velas, “Our ultimate goal at Grand Velas Los Cabos has always been to break the mold of expected, traditional cuisine, continuously striving to go outside of the box to create new, exciting experiences for our well-traveled and culinary-driven guests.”

It does have some very valuable ingredients, “The most exotic part of this recipe is not the Kobe beef, nor the caviar or the black truffle, but the gold flake-infused corn tortillas and the morita chili salsa prepared with .925 Tequila and kopi luwak coffee, the semi-digested cherry excreta of a civet, a wild cat found throughout Asia.” Throw in a drink from a bottle made with gold and platinum for more bling. Check it out here.