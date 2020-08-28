Resort Converts Luxury Pool Into Fish Pond During Pandemic

This resort came up with a creative way to generate income and keep staff after shutting down hotel stay during pandemic. They converted their huge luxury pool into a place to have fish, “We have had zero revenues, so in June, we put around 16,000 2-month-old pearl spot fish in the pool. We plan to harvest by November and will export to the Middle East.”

A luxury resort in southern India has turned its swimming pool into a fish farm to stop the business sinking amid the coronavirus.

Normally the pool at the Aveda Resort is packed with European tourists. Now thousands of pearl spot fish splash about https://t.co/pv36pnehMW pic.twitter.com/mw21Juw6Sn — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 24, 2020

The Aveda Resort changed the pool water to lake water for the fish, “After consultations with the experts, we decided to go for pearl spots since they are endemic to this region. So we emptied the pool and pumped in fresh water from the Vembanad Lake to provide an ideal environment for the 16,000 seedlings we purchased from four sources.” More here.