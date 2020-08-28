Resort Converts Luxury Pool Into Fish Pond During Pandemic

Done to generate revenue and keep staff.

August 28, 2020
Beau Daniels
Fish in pool

Getty Images/MarizabethYanil

Categories: 
coronavirus
News
Shows

This resort came up with a creative way to generate income and keep staff after shutting down hotel stay during pandemic.  They converted their huge luxury pool into a place to have fish, “We have had zero revenues, so in June, we put around 16,000 2-month-old pearl spot fish in the pool.  We plan to harvest by November and will export to the Middle East.”

The Aveda Resort changed the pool water to lake water for the fish, “After consultations with the experts, we decided to go for pearl spots since they are endemic to this region. So we emptied the pool and pumped in fresh water from the Vembanad Lake to provide an ideal environment for the 16,000 seedlings we purchased from four sources.” More here.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Pool
Fish Pond