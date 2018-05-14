Research Finds That Women Are Much More Likely To Cheat

An interesting post from Buzz Feed points out research results on which gender is most likely to cheat. Several thousand where involved in the study and the results are surprising, at least to me. Women are more likely to cheat compared to men. Much more, the results have men at 9 percent if they encounter a person they have interest in, women scored 25 percent.

Also the age range for most cheaters is 35 to 40 years old. One of the reasons determining why women are more likely to cheat is because of men neglecting their partners. You will see more results here including the percentage of men that would forgive a cheating partner.