Report Says Religious People Live Longer Than Atheist's.

Life expectancy research has resulted in this, "Religious affiliation had nearly as strong an effect on longevity as gender does, which is a matter of years of life." The report is basically saying religious people live longer than atheist's. The first study had them living 9.4 years longer until relationships were factored in but still longer that atheist's.

There is no confirmation why but it is assumed because of less alcohol, drugs, safe sex, and more meditation. More on "The study provides persuasive evidence that there is a relationship between religious participation and how long a person lives," here.