Rent An Animal To Crash A Zoom Meeting

Pretty cool to use a donkey, duck, chicken or horse

April 23, 2020
Beau Daniels
Zoom meetings and party's are becoming huge.  Crashing a Zoom call is also happening often.  So a farm has created an entertaining way to crash a meeting and get noticed. They are renting out their animals for video feeds, "The animal would make an appearance for the first five or 10 minutes ... so they could actually get along with their meeting." 

"I think it would get some laughs."  And some money, the cost is $50.  But pretty cool to use a donkey, duck, chicken or horse.  UPI

