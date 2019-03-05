Removing An Ex From Your Photos

Need to erase an ex from some pictures? Inspired by the happiness of helping a friend remove an ex from some cool shots, Mark Rofe created a service doing that, “After presenting my friend with an ex-less image as a gift, I saw just how powerful the effect of removing an ex-partner from a favorite digital photograph could be." Having the skill helps, "As someone with a background in design, I thought that I could put my skills to good use to make someone going through a break-up smile, and with my team of designers, we can’t wait to start helping others regain their favorite photos without any unwelcome additions.”

It will help you remember only what you want from cool trips, concerts, and other events. Ha, maybe your ex will appreciate you giving them the knowledge of this service also. More here.