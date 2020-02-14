Releasing Rodents In Hotels Got Man Free Stays

Pretty bizarre when a man does this to get a free stay in a hotel room. Ryan State would take rodents to hotel rooms after checking in, and release them. The mice would leave droppings, then he would contact hotel staff and show them. They would also see the rodents. That's how how achieved free stays at numerous hotels.

He also achieved charges for theft by deception, and criminal mischief. Once this hit the media, reaction from hotel staff came out, “After reading this story, Sean Medina, the assistant general manager of Hyatt House Salt Lake City/Downtown, contacted 2News to say his hotel was victimized by Ryan State.” More here.