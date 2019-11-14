Record Breaking Travel Expected Over Thanksgiving Holiday

Thanksgiving is going to be hectic, if you're traveling away from home using any means -- including driving, and flying.

This report predicts that automobile travel will be the second busiest in history with over 49 million vehicles making a journey.

Flying, especially the day after Thanksgiving, is expected to break the all-time record with close to 27 million boarding planes. I also expect Christmas, and New Years holiday travel to be much more than usual especially after seeing huge ticket prices. MSN