Recommended College Town To Visit

I love college towns. Ann Arbor is actually my favorite Michigan city. College towns give a fun vibe, and the most talked about in Michigan are The Duice, East Lansing, Marquette, Mt. Pleasant, and a few others.

OIYS is recognizing Alma, home of Alma College, which now makes me think of Adrian. Alma is a small town, and a college of only around 1400 students. The marching band wearing kilts gets attention, and so does little hole in the wall established restaurants like Pizza Sam's, and Alma Brewing Company. Scenery makes a difference also, so Pine River Park is mentioned.

Cute little shopping places, and cozy performance venues make a difference also, see more here.