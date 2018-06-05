Recently Paved Road Gets Gravel Resurfaced With Surrounding Roads Having Bad Pothole Conditions

With the continued issues of roads severely damaged by potholes I was shocked to see the best road that I travel on being gravel topped. Willis Road in Washtenaw County, in York Township I believe was paved less that a year ago, its a perfect road now being covered with a gravel project that must cost taxpayers some good money. The project does cross over Moon Road which is horrific and in desperate need of repair.

I'm curious why the project started and why a manager seeing the great condition of the road did not stop it. Was it an issue with a contractor that just wanted to get paid to do what was mistakenly communicated? I tried contacting the Washtenaw County Road Commission but got voice mail, I did leave a message. I have praised that Commission in the past on how much better they take care of Winter road conditions compared to Detroit Metro Counties.