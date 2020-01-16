Reasons To Spend Time In Detroit During Winter

Opposite of what people used to say.

January 16, 2020
Beau Daniels
Detroit Winter

Getty Images/Steven_Kriemadis

Categories: 
Detroit News
Entertainment
Events
News
Shows

It's funny when you hear people say "no reason to visit Detroit in the Winter."  Only In Your State did a reverse play on that by exposing a few of the many places to visit in Detroit during the Winter. 

Campus Martius Park is a great place especially during Winter Blast.

Detroit River Front is a great place to stroll with a view.

The Fox Theater is beautiful and has amazing events!

Tons of great restaurants and rooftops.

There's always been great places to ice skate.  Here's a throwback to Belle Isle.

Of course many indoor attractions, see more here.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Detroit Winter
Fun