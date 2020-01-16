Reasons To Spend Time In Detroit During Winter
Opposite of what people used to say.
It's funny when you hear people say "no reason to visit Detroit in the Winter." Only In Your State did a reverse play on that by exposing a few of the many places to visit in Detroit during the Winter.
Campus Martius Park is a great place especially during Winter Blast.
Winter Blast announces 2020 music, food, attractions lineup for weekend of Feb. 7-9:— Abode Detroit (@AbodeDetroit) January 15, 2020
Popular attractions such as the winter slide, skiing, snowboarding and free ice skating will hit the area around Campus Martius Feb. 7-9, organizers announced Tuesday.https://t.co/gDknQeYQEW pic.twitter.com/UlfbWQF9En
Detroit River Front is a great place to stroll with a view.
The #Detroit riverfront during a #winter #sunset. (snapped by @ChoryanPhotos) pic.twitter.com/ultFfVdf8A— Snap Detroit (@SnapDetroit) March 22, 2014
The Fox Theater is beautiful and has amazing events!
On top of DETROIT legend, the Fox Theatre. See more of the incredible views by clicking here ---- https://t.co/8TkkDeClC4 pic.twitter.com/a69PBgMCAx— #aDetroitFilm (@AsDetroitsOwn) January 31, 2017
Tons of great restaurants and rooftops.
#DetroitLooksLikeThis— Deadline Detroit (@DeadlineDetroit) August 6, 2018
Lumen roof patio in @beaconparkdet this past weekend | Instagram from lumen_detroit#lumendetroit #restaurant #rooftop pic.twitter.com/KyxJ906Fm9
There's always been great places to ice skate. Here's a throwback to Belle Isle.
A4: Ice Skating at our very own state park, Belle Isle, Detroit, Michigan, circa 1900 #PureMichiganChat https://t.co/8qCDSYfpLv pic.twitter.com/3k46DHHR74— The Henry Ford (@thehenryford) January 16, 2020
Of course many indoor attractions, see more here.