Rate The Best Pet Friendly Hotels For Free Stays

Love for pets has increased tremendously during this time. Hotels.com has noticed a 300 percent jump in people looking for hotels that are pet friendly. So now they want more reviews of that type of lodging and are giving away free ten night stays at some of the best places.

Called "Creature Critics" it's a great opportunity for pet lovers to escape for free. Insider reports that many types of pets can be involved. They ask that you "have a taste for the Hotel Life, have bags of personality, and (most importantly) can fit in a hotel room. Sorry horse girls."

It’s time to check-in to that 5* hotel life. --



We’re looking for a squad of #CreatureCritics to review the best of the best pet-friendly hotels around the world.



Does your precious pal have what it takes? If so, Miss Dolly Pawton will see you now… -- pic.twitter.com/aTWNXby1cT — Hotels.com UK (@hotelsdotcomuk) September 30, 2020

Enter here.