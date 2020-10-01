Rate The Best Pet Friendly Hotels For Free Stays

"Creature Critics" will get 10 free overnight stays.

October 1, 2020
Beau Daniels
Love for pets has increased tremendously during this time.  Hotels.com has noticed a 300 percent jump in people looking for hotels that are pet friendly.  So now they want more reviews of that type of lodging and are giving away free ten night stays at some of the best places. 

Called "Creature Critics" it's a great opportunity for pet lovers to escape for free. Insider reports that many types of pets can be involved.  They ask that you "have a taste for the Hotel Life, have bags of personality, and (most importantly) can fit in a hotel room. Sorry horse girls." 

