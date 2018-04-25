Stefan90 | Dreamstime.com

Rare Footage Of Edgewater Park

The video might re-live the youth of many.

April 25, 2018
Beau Daniels

After just updating you on the new coaster at Cedar Point a story pops up here that takes us back to a legendary amusement park loved by many Detroiter's.  Many would think of Boblo.  It's a park that my wife mentioned she wanted me to buy her a throwback t-shirt of representing the park, it's Edgewater Park.  This video might re-live the youth of many.

That's a deep flashback. Now back to the current amusement park that blows us away. 

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Edgewater park
Roller Coaster
rare footage
READ MORE READ LESS