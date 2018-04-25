Rare Footage Of Edgewater Park

After just updating you on the new coaster at Cedar Point a story pops up here that takes us back to a legendary amusement park loved by many Detroiter's. Many would think of Boblo. It's a park that my wife mentioned she wanted me to buy her a throwback t-shirt of representing the park, it's Edgewater Park. This video might re-live the youth of many.

Edgewater Park was located at Grand River and Seven Mile Road in Detroit from 1927-1981. It was an amusement park with roller coaster, a ferris wheel, slides, and much more. It truly is one of Detroit's forgotten attractions. pic.twitter.com/ko3jRMIfU8 — Branden Hunter (@JustCallmeBHunt) October 18, 2017

That's a deep flashback. Now back to the current amusement park that blows us away.