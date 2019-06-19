The Push To Legalize Lemonade Stands

There is a push to get lemonade stands legalized in more states. Texas is the latest to do so.

It’s now legal for kids to sell lemonade at stands.



We had to pass a law because police shut down a kid’s lemonade stand.



Thanks to ⁦@RepMattKrause⁩. #txlege #LEMONADE pic.twitter.com/xwfCob2nvV — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 11, 2019

You might remember my post last year about the "Country Time Legal-Ade Campaign," but with the recent addition of Texas, it's only legal in 14 states, and Michigan is not one of those. The push to legalize is stronger this year, “This summer, Country Time wants to legalize lemonade stands across the country by giving parents and kids the tools to start changing the laws in their state. Simply go to www.countrytimelegalade.com to learn if lemonade stands are legal in your state without a permit. If they aren’t, Country Time is helping you start the process by giving you the information to contact your local state representative and providing a downloadable Legal-Ade support yard sign.” More from Food and Wine.