The Push To Have Halloween Every Year On Saturday

Many holidays move around, like Thanksgiving, which is always on a Thursday no matter what date that falls on. Most federal holidays are recognized on Mondays.

That got people thinking .. How about Halloween being scheduled to always fall on the last Saturday in October? There has been a push for that going on several years.

The reasons many mention to always have Halloween fall on a Saturday make sense to me. More people would be able to celebrate and have fun without having to deal with work or school the next day. This report talks about it being safer for children. And I'm thinking it would generate more revenue since more would trick or treat, which means more candy purchased. More adults would gather and celebrate on a weekend and that could result in more revenue. Just that fact it could mean more people having fun makes me push for the permanent change. Who's with me? Happy Halloween.