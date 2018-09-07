Public Schools Starting Later In The Day

“Starting school before the human brain is awake is problematic.”

September 7, 2018
Beau Daniels

Antares614 | Dreamstime.com

I've posted about considered changes in local public school schedules that take away those many days off during summer. Now hourly school start times might be moved later in the day. Because of students staying up much later than those in the past when school start times were established, it might improve their performance by beginning school not so early.

Research has been conducted, “Starting school before the human brain is awake is problematic.” Cost of doing so could increase because more busses might be needed with less parents driving their kids to school before going to work. More details from NY Times

 

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
School start times
Public schools

Recent Podcast Audio
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen and JoAnne Talk Burt Reynolds - Did You Know He's From Lansing, Michigan? WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
Singer Deniece Williams speaks with Stephen & JoAnne about the musical legacy of Aretha Franklin WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes