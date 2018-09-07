Public Schools Starting Later In The Day

I've posted about considered changes in local public school schedules that take away those many days off during summer. Now hourly school start times might be moved later in the day. Because of students staying up much later than those in the past when school start times were established, it might improve their performance by beginning school not so early.

Research has been conducted, “Starting school before the human brain is awake is problematic.” Cost of doing so could increase because more busses might be needed with less parents driving their kids to school before going to work. More details from NY Times.